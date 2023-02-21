Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.0 %

Equity Residential stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 322,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.