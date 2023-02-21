Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.04. The stock had a trading volume of 488,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,872. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.89. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

