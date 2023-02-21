Cibc World Markets Corp Has $58.17 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,448 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

