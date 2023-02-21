Cibc World Markets Corp Has $343.46 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,454 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 4.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Citigroup worth $343,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 6,900,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,296,617. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.