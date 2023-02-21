Cibc World Markets Corp Has $27.90 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of KLA worth $27,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.96. The company had a trading volume of 206,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,452. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

