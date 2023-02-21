Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 524,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,020. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

