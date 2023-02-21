Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 208,442 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $117,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.19. 76,459,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,558,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average is $210.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $636.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

