CIBC Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$73.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.14.
Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$65.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.11. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$73.50.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
