Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHR. Cormark lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 4.2 %

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.06. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.54. The company has a market cap of C$690.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

