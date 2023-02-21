Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.32.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.13. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.18 and a one year high of C$15.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.63.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

