Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $162.51. 1,223,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.