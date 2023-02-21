Chemed Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.86. The company had a trading volume of 119,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $528.72.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

