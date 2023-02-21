CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
CZAVF stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $54.45.
About CEZ, a. s.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEZ, a. s. (CZAVF)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.