CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

CZAVF stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ as engages in the generation, distribution, and trading of electricity, heat, natural gas, and other related activities. Its power generation portfolio consists of wind, hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas, and nuclear sources. The company operates through the following segments: Generation – Traditional Energy, Generation – New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

