Centrifuge Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.66 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Centrifuge has a market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $719,799.44 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00419375 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.68 or 0.27780167 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

