Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,751 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile



VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

