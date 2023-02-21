Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.45% of Cowen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $866,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Shares of COWN opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

