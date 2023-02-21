Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,644 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $36.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
