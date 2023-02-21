Centiva Capital LP Reduces Holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 2.02% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,630,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $7,320,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 120,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE FZT opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

