Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy to an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.64.

CVE stock opened at C$24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$18.19 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

