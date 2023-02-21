Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Tops $166.40 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $166.40 million and $22.00 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00420697 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,808.80 or 0.27867748 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars.

