CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.85 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $97.13 million and $11.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12008055 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,967,301.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

