CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Hits $10.99 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $97.43 million and $10.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00045295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00020561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003962 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00215620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,807.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12008055 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,967,301.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

