Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 10.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 13,508,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,044,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

About Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.