Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 10.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 13,508,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,044,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.
Carvana Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
