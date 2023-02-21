Carroll Investors Inc Takes $607,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Ross Stores comprises approximately 0.5% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Ross Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

