Carroll Investors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,413 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,402,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,059,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $173,517,000 after acquiring an additional 868,815 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

