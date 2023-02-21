Carroll Investors Inc Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carroll Investors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.3% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,110,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,791,449. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

