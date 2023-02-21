Capital Square LLC Sells 150 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,391,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,283,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

