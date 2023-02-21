Capital Square LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.65. 4,209,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

