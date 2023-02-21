Capital Square LLC Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 185,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,010. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

