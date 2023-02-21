Capital Square LLC Purchases 216 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. 3,450,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,407,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.



