Capital Square LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

PFE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. 4,182,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,529,525. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

