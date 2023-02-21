Capital Square LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers International Group cut their price target on Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. 18,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,743. Centerspace has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

