Capital Square LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,846. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

