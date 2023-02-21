Capital Square LLC Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 109.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 878,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 459,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.2 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.25. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

