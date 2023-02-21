Capital Square LLC Acquires Shares of 4,966 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. 5,899,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

