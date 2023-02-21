Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after acquiring an additional 512,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $155.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

