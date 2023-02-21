Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.66.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Institutional Trading of Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 19,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

