Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.41. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1,436,580 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

About Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.