Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.41. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1,436,580 shares.
CGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.
Canopy Growth Stock Down 4.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
