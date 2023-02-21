Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 2600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

