Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$196.00 price target (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$174.64 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$139.24 and a 1 year high of C$195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

