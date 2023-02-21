Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.