Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 21,158 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,158 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $78,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

