Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 184,100 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $84,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 313,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 718,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after buying an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 477,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 110,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

