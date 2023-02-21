Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 25.14% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $99,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XRT opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

