Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 209,795 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,795 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.51% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $68,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 822.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance
NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.24.
Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend
Brookfield Infrastructure Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.