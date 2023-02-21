Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 209,795 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,795 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.51% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $68,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 822.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

