Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,815,194 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 519.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815,194 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $136,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.