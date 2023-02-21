Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $141,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

