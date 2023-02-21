Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,513 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $107,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

