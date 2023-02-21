Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $115,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

