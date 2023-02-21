Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $119.35 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,289,158 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 2.50% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $119,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HR opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

